Preliminary site plans presented for new show arena

Preliminary site drawings for the first phase of a new show arena on the Logan County Fairgrounds were presented Wednesday in a regular meeting.

Preliminary drawings for a new 12,000-square foot show arena measuring 80- feet by 150-feet were presented Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Logan County Commissioners Joe Antram and John Bayliss presented a proposed drawing for a 12,000- square-foot, steel-framed structure that would be constructed on the same spot as the existing show arena.

The building as proposed measures 80-feet by 150-feet and would require tearing down the existing structure, according to discussion.

The fair board intends to complete the project in phases. A first phase calls for constructing the larger structure, and adding amenities later.

The show arena as proposed Wednesday does not include sidewalls, and would be an open-air building.

Enclosing the arena is among the first priorities for the fair board, but funding remains a major consideration, they said.

