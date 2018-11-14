Courthouse dedication event finalized for Thursday

EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

Plans are finalized for Thursday’s rededication of the renovated Logan County Courthouse.

A heated tent will be set up on Columbus Avenue for the 3 p.m. opening program which will include several speakers including Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick Fischer.

The opening program will conclude with a ribbon cutting and ringing of the courthouse bell for the first time in six years.

Afterward, the courthouse will be open to the public. Attendees will be welcome to walk about the courthouse to view the renovations.

Those people who wish to and are physically able will have opportunity to climb into the tower.

Most downtown county offices including the Carnegie Court Center will be closed for the event.

A time capsule will be placed in the base of the tower to be opened in 50 years.