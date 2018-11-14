Session Americana takes Holland stage Friday

A Boston-based band, Session Americana, will offer a mix of American roots music styles from country to jazz and rock and roll in an intimate, but also raucous and lively concert this week at the Holland Theatre.

The Boston-based Session Americana members, from the left, Jefferson Hamer, Ry Kavanaugh, Dinty Child, Jon Bistline, Billy Beard and Jim Fitting, perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Holland Theatre.(PHOTO | SESSIONAMERICANA.COM)

The group performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and will feature a unique set up on stage, explained Chris Westhoff, Holland Theatre managing director, who previously has seen the group in concert.

“The band brings their own bar table that is wired with microphones for their casual and intimate performance,” he said.

“The group features harmonica, keys, mandolin, guitar, bass, drums and pump organ. The members pass their instruments around so that different individuals play different instruments, and they pass the ball with who is leading the songs.”

