Council prepping for new year

A variety of year end ordinances including a temporary budget and employee pay packages received first readings at Tuesday’s Bellefontaine City Council meeting.

Passing the ordinances by the first meeting in December will keep the city operating as it enters the new year.

The temporary budget provides $8.9 million for general fund operations and $26 million overall.

It is about $500,000 under this year’s permanent general fund number and $1.5 million less than the total budget.

City administrators and council’s Finance Committee will continue to work on a permanent budget which must be in place by the end of March.

