Veterans remembered on 100th anniversary of WWI end

Civil War statues unveiled in front of Memorial Hall

American Legion Harold R. Kerr Post 173 lowered the American flag to half-staff Sunday during Veterans Day observances. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

ALSO PICTURED IN TUESDAY'S EXAMINER: Logan County Commissioners unveil the Civil War statues in front of Memorial Hall. More Veteran's Day photos in Tuesday's Examiner

Local Veterans Day observances conducted Sunday in Bellefontaine are but one small part of a larger display of gratitude expressed nationwide as Americans across the country honored servicemen and servicewomen past and present for their service, Logan County Family Court Judge Dan Bratka said during an address inside the Holland Theatre.

“This gathering is a tribute to those who lost their lives in service to this country, and it is one spark in the flame of pride on display all over the country,” the retired member of the U.S. Air Force said.

Sunday was a particularly special Veterans Day, marking the 100-year anniversary of the conclusion of World War I, but respect paid to the sacrifices made by U.S. military veterans should not be limited to just one day a year, Judge Bratka said.

“Be sure to thank a military veteran every day, not just on Veterans Day,” he said.

Annual observances conducted by the Harold R. Kerr American Legion Post 173 marked the return of the ceremony to the lawn of the Logan County Courthouse, as a flag was lowered to half-staff during playing of the National Anthem and included a traditional 21-gun salute.

