Veterans continue service in public sector

BY MANDY LOEHR and NATE SMITH

EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

mloehr@examiner.org

nsmith@examiner.org

For active duty and retired veterans of the United States Armed Forces, an attitude of service before self is central to their being, and so it stands to reason that many of these heroes return stateside to protect family, friends and neighborhood communities here following their service abroad.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicholas Burtchin looks through paperwork from his shift Friday. The Bellefontaine High School graduate began working at the LCSO earlier this year after completing four years in the U.S. Army Infantry, including two deployments to Afghanistan in 2014 and 2016. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Several law enforcement officers and deputies employed by Logan County agencies are former or current military service personnel, and the skills acquired in the armed services make for a natural fit for law enforcement, they said.

Bellefontaine Police Department annually honors service veterans in its department, including with plaques on display inside the lobby.

Four officers, a sergeant and lieutenant currently employed by the police department are former military personnel. Officers Andrew Purk, Brad Staley, Jerrod Hostetler and Isaac Chiles each served in the Army, so, too, did Sgt. Allen Shields. Lieutenant Rick Herring served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Chief Deputy Chris Prickett with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said a number of staff members from the department have previous military service backgrounds that lend expertise and a strong work ethic to their field.

“We do have a number of former military service members among our different divisions, including our patrol division, corrections and detectives division,” said the chief deputy, who is a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps.

“We certainly appreciate their service at Veterans Day and throughout the year. As additional positions become available at the sheriff’s office, we look to hire former military personnel, as well.”

