Piecemakers fete vets with quilts at ILHS

Veterans got a warm reception at the 8th Annual Indian Lake High School FCCLA Freedom Breakfast.

ILHS students Kylee Pallaschke and Gracie Smith talk with Army veteran James Burkholder at the conclusion of the 8th AnnualFCCLA Freedom Breakfast and Assembly at Indian Lake High School. Burkholder is holding the quilt he received at the event from the Logan Piecemakers. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

First thing Friday morning, Family Career and Community Leaders of America students served up a hearty breakfast for veterans from around the area in the ILHS auxiliary gym. Then they moved into the auditorium for an all-school assembly.

The stage was decorated with dozens of patriotic quilts, lovingly created over the past year by members of the Logan County Piecemakers quilting group.

