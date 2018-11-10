No firm plans for new bar or restaurant to move into city’s south side

There are currently no specific bar or restaurants planning to move in and occupy parcels next door to the Dollar Tree and Cricket Wireless at 2321 S. Main St., a property owner confirmed Thursday.

Voters in Bellefontaine’s Fourth Ward B approved Tuesday two liquor options allowing for on and off premises sales, and for Sunday alcohol sales. The space is actively for lease, and there are not yet plans for a particular establishment to move in at that location. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Passage of two alcohol options in Tuesday’s General Election by voters in Bellefontaine’s Fourth Ward B stoked some speculation about what kind of establishment or carry-out may be moving in to the recently developed strip mall just off south U.S. Route 68.

Logan Development LLC owns those parcels, according to Logan County Auditor’s records. That company is a subsidiary of DGJL LLC, a Dublin-based land development corporation that owns the entire building located in front of Wal-Mart in space formerly occupiedm by a Ryan’s Steakhouse, which was demolished.

Jerry Lee, principal owner of the business, said Thursday by telephone the goal in securing alcohol permits is to entice potential restaurateurs to lease space and open at that location.

“We saw that was a dry precinct over there, and so first thing was to get voters’ permission to allow for alcohol sales at that location to draw in potentially interested restaurants,” he said.

According to ballot language passed by voters Tuesday, the two permits allow for on and off prmise sales, as well as Sunday liquor sales between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.