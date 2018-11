Crews with Midstate Contractors Inc. used a lift to return a 24-foot-long pew through a second floor to the Logan County Common PleasĀ Court. Midstate is wrapping up a six-year project renovating the 146-year-old Logan County Courthouse. A dedication ceremony andĀ open house is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)