Tribute offered for life-saving actions

A Bellefontaine Police Department sergeant offered a heartfelt tribute and letter of commendation Thursday evening during the department’s seventh annual Awards Banquet to several police officers, dispatchers and two Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department employees whose quick thinking and decisive actions helped to save the life of one of their own Feb. 3.

SIMPSON

Sgt. Chris Marlow said his second-shift officers and dispatchers became concerned that afternoon when Officer Tyler Simpson had not arrived for work. Then when speaking with Officer Simpson on the phone, he was making statements that “just did not make sense,” so officers stopped at his residence to check on him.

Officers then alerted Bellefontaine Fire and EMS personnel, who transported Officer Simpson to Mary Rutan Hospital for evaluation. Medical personnel would determine that Simpson had suffered a stroke, and he was transferred to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, where he had emergency surgery that evening.

Complete story and more photos in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!