Municipal building work improves council chambers, offers hands-on instruction

Chance Griffin, right, and Blake Hatzer take a piece of drywall from Dalton Combs as students from the Ohio Hi-Point structural construction program work Wednesday to install a permanent wall inside the Russells Point municipal building. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Hands-on projects like the one undertaken Wednesday by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center structural construction students at the municipal building in Russells Point are mutually beneficial endeavors, village officials and Hi-Point faculty said.

Installation of a permanent wall separating the council chambers/ meeting room with the adjacent WRPO radio station had for some time been a priority for Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames, she said.

And the opportunity to get outside the classroom and off campus affords students the kind of real-world experience that can prove invaluable in their later pursuit of full-time work in the trade, said instructor Dave Marsteller.

Wednesday, students hung drywall and secured an area where curtains previously had hung around the top of the partition behind the meeting table where council members meet and conduct business. Installation of permanent drywall makes for a more professional look, the mayor said.

Construction trade students have long engaged in community projects, including building more than 20 houses around neighborhoods throughout Logan County over the years.

