New Web site previewed

A new web-based platform for ball sign-ups and reservations for lodge space at Camp Myeerah was previewed Tuesday in a regular meeting of the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District Board.

A Bellefontaine parks district Web site previewed Tuesday in a regular meeting streamlines sports teams sign-ups and reservations for lodge space at Camp Myeerah. It is set to go live by Jan. 1. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The parks board has contracted with MyRec, an online recreation management software company, to optimize and provide support for a local parks district Web site that will streamline registrations for Bellefontaine recreational sports teams, as well as Camp Myeerah reservations, including wedding packages and fishing permits.

The new platform, set to go live by Jan. 1, “combines all parks district operations into one software tool,” parks Superintendent Kris Myers said.

Parks district plans to move to an online platform was first reported in the Oct. 3 Examiner.

The cost for the new Web site is not to exceed $4,000 per year, according to discussion at an October regular meeting.

While the parks district plans to do away with paper registrations, administrators emphasize their intention to work with residents to sign up for online access and to complete the digital signups.

“This will be a great tool for citizens,” Myers said, stressing that staff intends to make the transition as seamless as possible.

