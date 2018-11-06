Tony Harmon signs in this morning at Green Hills Foundation Hall in West Liberty to vote. Adam Brannon with the Logan County Board of Elections said it is possible 50 percent or more of local voters will turn out today. A total of 5,818 ballots were cast ahead of the General Election today, and that is more than any previous midterm election, according to the board. In all, over 2,500 more absentee ballots were issued in this midterm election than in 2010 or 2014. The number of votes already cast represents on its own a 17 percent voter turnout in the county. At Indian Lake High School today after polls opened, poll workers were guided by phone on how to lift a flap on the ballot scanner and then were able to scan ballots that had been placed aside with provisional ballots. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)