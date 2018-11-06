GROCERY STORE GAMES

Indian Lake Elementary School second-grader Sam Johnson lays out a painted grocery bag Monday evening during the ILES Family Fun and Education Night at Community Markets, 8793 Township Road 239, Lakeview. The grocery bags will be offered to military service member shoppers next week. Throughout the evening, students put everyday math and reading into practice at the store by completing recipe scavenger hunts looking for ingredients and prices, computing costs with a math produce challenge weighing different foods, and taking a behind-the- scenes tour of the store. Educator Pam Scarpella helps organize quarterly Family Game Nights at ILES, and said this activity is a great field trip for families to have fun at a local business and show students how the skills they learn in the classroom can be put to use in real life. Students who competed the scavenger hunt were able to pick a new book, and several families won prizes and Community Market gift cards. Mary Rutan Healthy Habits representatives were there to talk about nutrition and exercise, while firefighters and EMTs from the Lakeview and Indian Joint Fire Districts set up outside. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)