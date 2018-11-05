Veterans speaker

Paul Kari, a POW for nearly eight years in Vietnam who has written Strength to Endure about the ordeal and who now lives in rural West Liberty, was the speaker Saturday at the ninth annual Ashley HomeStore Veteran Celebration breakfast. The recently refurbished World War II honor roll panels were on display at the event and the Vets to DC presented a plaque to the store in appreciation of its support of the trip. Veterans were recognized and prizes of furniture were awarded. (PHOTO | ASHLEY FURNITURE)