CH&WP expands into Bellefontaine

A new primary care health facility opens its doors Monday in Bellefontaine.

Community Health & Wellness Partners, an independent, federally qualified health center that provides primary care and other wellness services, expands to open its third Logan County location at 212 E. Columbus Ave.

“We are excited to be providing additional access to the health center’s innovative approach to integrated primary health care to the community,” said Tara Bair, president and CEO of CHWP.

“From our inception, it’s been our goal to provide greater access of our services to the Bellefontaine community.

As a community health center, providing care in a centralized location is crucial to our mission of serving the whole person and whole community.”

Community Health & Wellness Partners opened locations in West Liberty and Indian Lake in March 2014.

The healthcare provider announced in March its plans to open a third location in Bellefontaine.

About 9,000 square feet is being leased out of the building owned by LCG Commerce LLC and the facility will begin accepting new patients Monday.

“The new location will provide all of the services currently offered at its West Liberty and Indian Lake locations, including primary care, integrated behavioral health services, clinical primary care pharmacy services and more,” according to a press release about the facility’s opening.

Physicians Kenneth Miller and Tynese Anderson, along with certified family nurse practitioners Joshua Bryant and Paula Strebig are among the staff at the new Bellefontaine location.

