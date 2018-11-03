Matching funds achieved for Holland Theatre grant

Community’s generosity helps to fuel theater restoration project

Representatives from the Logan County Landmark Preservation Inc. announced this week that through the financial support of the local community, matching funds have been attained for the Jeffris Family Foundation Grant, and now the largescale restoration project at the Holland Theatre is set to begin in early 2019.

“Our community’s generosity met the challenge well within the allotted time period, and the Holland Theatre is now planning the beginning of the restoration project,” theater representatives said in a release.

In June 2016, the Jeffris Family Foundation, located in Janesville, Wis., awarded a $430,000 Challenge Grant to The Holland Theatre. This grant was awarded because of the theater’s singularity and interest as a viable historic structure, representatives said.

The project of restoring the Holland Theatre aligns with the Jeffris Foundation’s dedication to “the Midwest’s cultural history and heritage through preserving regionally and nationally important historic buildings and decorative arts projects in smaller communities of the Midwest.”

The Challenge Grants require receiving organizations to match the grant funds twice, which brought about the formation of a local Fundraising Committee. Now 2 1⁄2 years later, the committee and the Jeffris Foundation are appreciative of the local support to attain these matching funds.

“At this time, more than 200 individuals, families and businesses have stepped up to participate in our Take A Seat Campaign,” Logan County Landmark Preservation Inc. members said. “We are so grateful for this support and participation and invite others to join in this effort. We will keep the doors open on the seat campaign and invite those that have not yet chosen to participate to consider doing so.”

Thomas and Marker Construction will lead the project, with restoration architect Lauren Burge of Chambers, Murphy and Burge of Akron working alongside local architect Karen Beasley to bring the vision of a restored theater to reality, representatives said.

