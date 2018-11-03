Bicycles with a special message

Logan County Children’s Services case aide Nick Rhodes, right, unloads one of 27 bicycles donated Friday at the agency’s 1855 W. State Route 47 facility from the non-profit organization the Bike Lady Inc. based in Columbus. The 17 teen bicycles, along with 10 smaller bicycles for younger children, were also equipped with helmets and locks and will benefit Logan County youths in foster care and kinship care. Through the Bike Lady program, the bicycles were built by 10 incarcerated juveniles at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, each of whom are serving adult sentences. Letters from the inmates encouraging the bicycle recipients to make good decisions were included in the delivery. YMCA Camp Willson representatives helped to coordinate the donation with the Bike Lady Inc. founder Kate Koch, a Camp Willson alumni. Her non-profit organization distributed bicycles to 1,927 foster care children in 48 counties in Ohio last year, according to www.bikelady.org. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)