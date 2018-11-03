2019 budget provides funding for salary increases

Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Saul Bauer reviewed at the board’s regular rescheduled Thursday evening meeting the 2019 annual budget, which includes funding for a 3 percent salary increase to those eligible and a 6.75 percent increase in total employee benefits cost.

The budget allows for a modest overall increase of about 4 percent. Bauer related the LCBDD has gone 13 years without a levy on the ballot, has operated in the black for the past seven years, and does not expect to go to the voters for additional millage for five more years.

Members also thanked the community and donors for their support at the 31st annual chicken barbecue fundraiser.

“Our event would not have been so successful without the teamwork, volunteers, donors and community support,” officials said in a release. “This year resulted in near record sales with a total of nearly 3,200 chicken dinners being sold. This resulted in almost $11,000 profit.”

