Recent sustained rainfall pushes yearly totals above average

County roads closed because of standing water

A motorist traverses standing water today on County Road 32 near the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Rain fell steadily Wednesday and Thursday across Logan County, according to precipitation counts from Bellefontaine Water Treatment Plant and National Weather Service monitor Wayne Wickerham of Huntsville.

According to city reports, 1.42 inches of rain fell Wednesday, and the water treatment plant reported another 2.2 inches of rain Thursday.

Countywide totals registered 3.29 inches of rain Wednesday alone, Wickerham said.

That combined rainfall pushed yearly precipitation totals to 41.86 inches for the year, which is “considerably above normal,” Wickerham said.

Average is about 37 inches of precipitation for the entire calendar year, he said.

Totals from the city for the year are high, as well, at 43.13 inches.

Heavy rain and resulting standing water closed County Road 62 in Bloomfield Township, as well as County Road 60 near State Route 508 outside DeGraff, the Logan County Engineer’s Office reports.

High water was reported in several areas, including on County Road 32 near the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway crews were also out early today clearing downed tree limbs and branches on County Road 10 resulting from high winds. Debris was also removed from County Road 28 Thursday evening, the engineer’s office reports.

Affected roadways could remain closed for at least a couple days as water recedes, the engineer’s office said.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution navigating standing water on any roadway, even if the road is open to traffic.

Forecasts call for dry, cool weather at least through the weekend.