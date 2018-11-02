50 years of Special Olympics celebrated

The Logan County Braves and their supporters are celebrating 50 years of Special Olympics, and hosted their annual Fall Sports Banquet marking the golden anniversary earlier this week at the First Church of God in Bellefontaine.

Rose Canter presents long-time Special Olympics athlete Dennis Ross with a 50-year medal at the recent banquet of the Logan County Braves. (PHOTO | BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES)

Logan County Special Olympics Coordinator Rose Canter led the event, which featured dinner and special awards for coaches, volunteers, sponsors and athletes.

Many Logan County Special Olympics veteran athletes have been a part of competitions since the beginning. Canter explains their bond goes beyond sports.

“It’s meant friendship, it’s meant camaraderie and companionship,” she said. “The competition is there, but at the same time it’s supporting each other. Seeing these guys that were friends when they started, back when they were young, they’re still friends now. They still support each other in everything they do.”

