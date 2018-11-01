Veterans Day observance returns to courthouse lawn

Civil War statue replicas to be unveiled at Memorial Hall

Replicas of the statues that formerly graced the steps at the front of Memorial Hall, 120 S. Opera St., Bellefontaine, as shown in this vintage Examiner photo, will be unveiled Veterans Day. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Local observances of Veterans Day return this year to the Logan County Courthouse lawn for the first time in six years.

On the same day, replicas of statues removed 56 years ago will be unveiled outside nearby Memorial Hall.

Logan County Commissioners John Bayliss, Dustin Wickersham and Joe Antram are working with local veteran leaders Tim Shaw, Ray Stamm and Bill and Vicki Arnold to finalize plans for Nov. 11.

Observances start at 11 a.m. in front of the Main Street flag pole, podium and eternal flame at the courthouse. The ceremony will include placing the U.S. flag at half-staff and the firing of three, seven gun volleys.

From there, the gathering will move to Memorial Hall, 120 S. Opera St., where the replicas created by Urbana sculptor Mike Major will be unveiled.

Along Opera Street, the restored 35 panels with the World War II Role of Honor will be on display.

After the statue unveiling, observances will continue inside the Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave. Shaw said he is still working on lining up a speaker for the keynote address.

Veterans who served during the Vietnam era — Nov. 1 1955 through May 15, 1975 — will be able to receive a lapel pin designating their service. Veterans who have not received the pins are eligible for the ceremony and need only to attend the observances

Commissioners and veterans hope residents will set aside time to attend the observances which mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

