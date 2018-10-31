COURTHOUSE PLANTINGS PRIOR TO OPEN HOUSE

Members of the Rake and Hoe Garden Club, the Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission and the Logan County Commission gathered Tuesday to celebrate planting of two trees on the grounds of the Logan County Courthouse. Joe Angle, left, scoops dirt around a scarlet oak tree donated by the garden club as Commissioner John Bayliss steadies the Bicentennial tree located near the intersection of Court Avenue and Opera Street. A white fir, which will serve as the community Christmas tree, was planted along Columbus Avenue near Main Street. Commissioners have announced plans for a rededication ceremony for the fully renovated Logan County Courthouse. Ceremonies will start at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, followed by tours of the facility with its updated technology and aesthetics. Nearly 150 years old, the courthouse has been vacant since a 2012 derecho nearly toppled its tower which reaches 142 feet high. Commissioners moved ahead with a comprehensive renovation after inspections revealed a failing roof and other structural issues. The courthouse will open for business Nov. 19. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)