Early voting ballots outpacing past elections

If early voting totals are any indication, the Nov. 6 election could register among the highest local voter turnout of any midterm election in recent past.

Janet Garrett, left, speaks Tuesday at the Logan County Democratic Party headquarters, 661 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Garrett is challenging incumbent Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, to represent Ohio’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Logan County Board of Elections has honored requests for more than 4,000 absentee ballots.

Of those, 3,100 have been returned, according to reports from board of elections officials.

The number of postmarked absentee ballots returned to the office has already nearly exceeded the combined number of absentee requests in 2014 — the last comparable election.

The number of absentee ballot requests are higher than normal for a midterm election, the board of elections confirms.

Voter turnout in Logan County was about 43 percent in the 2014 midterms. However, board of elections officials expect turnout to exceed 50 percent on Tuesday, and may even approach 55 percent, which would surpass turnout from the 2010 midterm and Ohio gubernatorial election.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!