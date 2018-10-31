State veterans director promotes available benefits

Mobile Instruments honored for hiring veterans

Ret. Col. Chip Tansill, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, pins a Vietnam Service lapel pin on Mick Reed, owner of Mobile Instrument Service & Repair Inc. during a visit Tuesday. Reed served in the Special Forces in Vietnam and his company employs 27 veterans include others who served in the Vietnam era. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Ret.Army Col. Chip Tansill’s current mission is to make sure Ohio’s nearly 800,000 veterans are aware of and use the benefits available to them through their local veterans services offices.

He knows he most likely won’t be able to visit every veteran in the state, but he is doing the best he can as the cabinet level directorof the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

“How many of you are Vietnam veterans?” he asked Tuesday during a visit to honor Mobile Instrument Service & Repair Inc., 333 Water Ave., Bellefontaine.

Four men, including owner Mick Reed, raised their hands.

Turning to the 20 some other veterans gathered, Tansill said they owe much to the Vietnam era veterans.

“Because of these gentlemen and what they went through, they and other Vietnam veterans made sure to improve the benefits veterans are entitled to and worked to better it for veterans who followed them,” he said.

