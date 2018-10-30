Riverside proposes income tax reduction levy

Voters in the Riverside School District will see a levy question on Tuesday’s ballot that, if approved, would reduce their school district income tax from the current 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Superintendent Scott Mann said the proposed replacement levy represents the second time in recent years the district has lowered its income tax, which was passed originally at the rate of 2 percent. The current 1.75 percent levy expires at the end of 2019.

The replacement tax levy would generate at least $946,600 per year on a continuing basis for operating expenses of the school district, which include educational programming, utilities, transportation, textbooks, staff and classroom expenses.

School officials noted that the new levy will only tax earned income, unlike the current tax in place.

This change would relieve retirees from having their retirement income subject to this tax.

