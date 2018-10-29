Barn mural honors Civil War hero

KENTON — An Ohio Civil War veteran, who received the nation’s first Medal of Honor, is featured on the first Ohio History Barn mural unveiled last week.

Gordon Smith stands in front of the mural of his great-grandfather, Jacob Parrott at its unveiling a week ago at the farm of Arthur and Charlene Bingham, 19691 U.S. 68, about seven miles south of Kenton. (PHOTO | KENTON TIMES)

A portrait of Private Jacob Parrott and a re-creation of the medal has been painted by Scott Hagan on the side of a barn owned by Arthur and Charlene Bingham, 19691 U.S. Route 68, south of Kenton.

This mural is a partnership between the Ohio History Connection and the Hardin County Historical Museums Inc. Parrott, born in Ross County but a long-time resident of Kenton, received the commendation on March 25, 1863, for his service when he and others Union Army raiders commandeered a Confederate train, The General, north of Atlanta on April 12, 1862.

Known as both the Great Locomotive Chase and Andrews’ Raid, Parrott and the raiders took it northward to Chattanooga, Tenn., destroying as much of the vital supply rail line as possible along the way.

After 87 miles, the chase ended with the capture of the raiders. Parrott, a private in Company K, 33rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, was imprisoned, but escaped. Later, he met with President Abraham Lincoln and was honored by War Secretary Edwin Stanton with the first Medal of Honor. Other raiders subsequently received the award.

Parrott’s medal is housed at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Artist Hagan has experience painting barns as he was commissioned to paint each of the 88 Ohio Bicentennial Barns. Hagan employed the hand painting techniques he has developed over several years and to re-create Columbus-area graphic designer David Browning’s creation.

The Ohio History Connection has partnered with local organizations across the state to complete a series of Ohio History Barns.

The murals will showcase Ohioans of distinction; Ohio accomplishments; historic sites and events; and state symbols.