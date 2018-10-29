Campaign bus stop urges support from local Dems

A bottom up, people first message was put forth Saturday by local and state Democrats in a campaign stop outside the party’s Logan County headquarters at 661 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

David Pepper, right, speaks Saturday with Logan County Democrats during a campaign stop at the party’s headquarters. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Local and statewide races between the two major political parties are “pretty much tied,” David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democrats told local supporters.

“Our candidates are focused on making sure Ohioans have access to affordable health care, good-paying jobs and quality education — issues that directly impact all Ohio families,” he said.

“We’re traveling the state to shine a light on the GOP culture of corruption in Columbus the past eight years, and to support our diverse team of Democratic leaders we can trust to fix Columbus and make a brighter future for all Ohioans.”

The campaign stop was part of a larger bus tour of Ohio Democrats canvassing support across all 88 counties. Races for offices ranging from governor to the Ohio Supreme Court, and including the race here for the Ohio 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives, remain neck-and-neck and will come down to voter turnout, Pepper said.

“Get out and vote,” he said. “If you don’t like the direction the state and country are headed, then you need to get out and vote, and encourage your friends, relatives and neighbors to do the same.”

Democrats on Saturday advocated for Janet Garrett, who is again challenging incumbent Congressman Jim Jordan to represent Ohio’s fourth district which includes much of west central Ohio including Logan, Champaign, Auglaize and Allen counties, but also stretches well north to encompass portions of Erie, Huron and Lorain counties near Lake Erie.

“Janet is out here running hard on the issues,” Pepper said.

“She’s relentless on message, advocating for affordable healthcare for everyone, and quality public education for our children and grandchildren, and all Congressman Jordan can talk about is (California Congresswoman) Maxine Waters and attacking Democrats because he doesn’t win on the issues that actually affects voters in this district.”

The Nov. 6 midterm election has “immediate implications,” for citizens across the state, and to nationalize the race, or look too far ahead to 2020 is a disservice to the issues at hand now, local Democrats were told.

“As Attorney General, Mike DeWine sued for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in Ohio, and he did not support the Medicaid expansion provision of the ACA that has brought healthcare to so many that otherwise could have gone without,” Pepper said. “That’s why we need to elect Richard Cordray governor.”

The formula for success for Democrats is to minimize the margins of defeat in rural areas, while running up wide margins of victory in the cities and suburbs, Pepper said.

“Studies show the most effective campaigning is knocking on doors and talking one-on-one with your neighbors and people in your community,” he said.

“It’s that grassroots messaging that will put us over the top Nov. 6.”