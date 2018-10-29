Republicans rally support for conservative agenda

A growing economy, reduced regulations and even individual liberties are at stake should Republicans lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6, Congressman Jim Jordan, R- Urbana, told a crowd of supporters gathered Sunday for the GOP fall rally at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 W. State Route 47, DeGraff.

Congressman Jim Jordan addresses Logan County Republicans on Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

“In a little over 18 months the Trump administration has accomplished more than most administrations in a full term,” the congressman said, ticking off a list of accomplishments that includes 4.2 percent economic growth in the last quarter, confirmation of two justices to the United State Supreme Court and rolling back regulations that make for a more conducive business climate to expand and create jobs.

Democrats want to “make it harder for ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” Jordan said.

“We need to support Republicans up and down the ticket.” Jordan seeks his seventh term in Congress, facing off against Democrat Janet Garrett Nov. 6

The midterm elections have more at stake than just his re-election, the congressman said.

“So much of this election is about an individual that’s not even on the ballot, but if Democrats win they will move to impeach the president,” Jordan said.

“But I know the president to be a good man, full of energy and charisma. He loves this country, and loves our veterans.”

He said Democrats want to “limit liberty and restrict freedom.

“They want to put limits on free enterprise,” he said. “You have Democrats in Congress right now openly encouraging the harassment of conservatives, and we know Republicans would never behave that way,” he said.

He encouraged attendees to support Republicans on the ballot in Ohio, and told them to contact their friends in other states, as well.

“Get on the phone and call friends and family from other states and tell them to vote for the Republican in their districts,” he said. “The other side is fired up, and so we have to support conservatives in all races.”

Congressman Jordan highlighted a growing economy, saying that businesses are optimistic about the future for the first time in many years, thanks to tax cuts and a pro-business regulatory climate.

More than $300 billion was put back into the economy in the first quarter of this year alone as a result of a tax reform package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, and unemployment is at a 49-year low, Jordan said.

For all the progress already made on a national level, all those accomplishments are at stake if Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives on Nov. 6, he said.

“We’ve accomplished so much, but have so much yet to do,” Jordan said. “We have to continue to do what we’ve said we’re going to do all along.

“Don’t let the Democrats restrict your freedoms. Get out and vote in nine days.”