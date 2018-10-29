Kittel & Co.’s concert Wednesday ranges from classical to modern songs

A contemporary string quartet fronted by a Grammy Award-winning violin player will perform a concert this week at the Holland Theatre featuring a mix of songs playing homage to the group’s classical and acoustic roots, along with Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics, and folk and jazz sensibilities.

Kittel & Co.’s show is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and audience members will be treated to songs with classical flair by J.S. Bach to modern tunes by Tom Petty, along with number of original songs from the group’s new album, Whorls. A Halloween twist likely will be thrown in as well on the Halloween evening performance, violinist Jeremy Kittel said.

Its members will travel from different locations across the country for the local performance.

Kittel is from Brooklyn, N.Y., while mandolin player Josh Pinkham is from Florida, guitarist Quinn Bachand lives in Victoria, British Columbia, and hammer-dulcimer player Simon Chrisman is from Bainbridge Island, Wash.

“We’re looking forward to coming to Bellefontaine,” Michigan native Kittel said last week.“ We’ve been able to collaborate from across the distance, but it will be good to be together as a group again.”