Finding their passions

7th-graders explore more than 45 careers at annual expo

Nurse Deb Orr from Mary Rutan Hospital, left, demonstrates how to operate an automated external defibrillator on two mannequins Thursday while Calvary Christian School and Benjamin Logan Middle School students observe and ask questions during the annual Seventh-Day Career Day at Riverside Schools. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Logan County seventh-graders took a short break from their regular studies Thursday and had the chance to see, hear and feel different aspects of their potential future careers in dozens of hands-on ways, from trying on firefighter turnout gear, to learning how to operate an automated external defibrillator, viewing their classmates through surveying equipment and trying to “walk the line” during a simulated field sobriety test.

Adult leaders from more than 45 different professions in Logan County participated in the annual Seventh-Grade Career Day at Riverside Schools, hosted by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. The representatives provided an insider’s look at their respective career fields and offered a number of related demonstrations at booths that lined the Riverside Schools gymnasium.

Pupils from the host school, along with Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, West Liberty-Salem and Calvary Christian schools interviewed the individuals representing the areas of law enforcement, real estate, agriculture, graphic arts, construction, communications, manufacturing, engineering, nutrition, catering, local government, various medical fields and many more.

