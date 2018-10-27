Benedetti, Johnston vie for commission seat

Local voters will decide Nov. 6 whether an economic development leader or a village mayor will fill an open Logan County Commissioner seat.

PAUL BENEDETTI and TERESA JOHNSTON

Paul Benedetti, who is leaving his post with the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, is the Republican Party nominee, while Belle Center Mayor Teresa Johnston is the Democratic Party candidate.

“I decided to run because I think the residents of Logan County need a choice,” Johnston said. “Too often, the GOP throw up a name and that person gets the seat.

“At least my candidacy gives people a choice. “I’ve been telling, ‘If you only vote based on a political party, you’re going to miss out on a good candidate.’ I will work hard and keep my focus on the details of running the county.”

Benedetti was compelled to run as he has observed county and municipal operations during his 71⁄2-year tenure with the chamber and as executive director of the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation.

“It’s given me a chance to understand the workings of the various entities and how important it is we work collaboratively on the issues facing our community,” he said.

“It’s a way I can give back to the community. It’s about my true love and passion for Logan County. When I moved here back in 1969, I fell in love with the community and it’s a love affair that continues on.”

