Supporting United Way

Shelley Neese, center, and Scott Sedlak, right, purchase items from a bake sale outside the Logan County Annex. It was the first annual County Agencies United Way Kick-Off event with the bake sale, the Flying Pepper food truck which gave a portion of its sales, and a gift card drawing for county employees who turned in pledge cards. As of Friday, the 2018 $1 Million campaign stands at $737,052. A total of 44 programs of 28 funded agencies were supported in 2018 with UW allocations from last year’s campaign. Information about United Way, its campaign and its funded programs can be found at www.uwlogan.org. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)