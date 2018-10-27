ALDI debuts ‘fresh design’ of remodeled store Monday

The Bellefontaine ALDI store, 2175 S. U.S. Route Highway 68, is reopening its doors Monday with a fresh new look, featuring open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally-friendly building materials and additional storage for even more fresh produce, dairy and meat following a $350,000 remodeling project.

ALDI’s revamped store, which officially opens Monday in a ribbon- cutting ceremony, features an expanded produce section shown Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Following the ceremony, the store features a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also sample ALDI-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce. ALDI offers a variety of fruits and vegetables, including more than 100 produce items.

The local project to add 1,874 square feet to the now 18,915 square-foot facility is part of the $1.9 ALDI billion investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by the end of 2020.

Company officials said the new Bellefontaine store layout provides an improved in-store experience and features additional refrigeration space to accommodate even more fresh, healthy and convenient products.

