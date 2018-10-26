Live PD action

Karsyn Newkirk puts the cuffs on Bellefontaine Police Department DARE Officer Andy Kennedy on Superior Street as fellow members of the Live PD crew Kyndal Newkirk and Caleb Torsell catch the action on video. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

T-Rex treats

From the left, Kati Simpson, and her children, Lyrix Smith, 5, and Maddox Keith, 10, trick-or-treat in search of dino treats Thursday evening on Reservoir Road in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Hogwarts heroes

Hayden and Logan Kuhlke and Carsyn Warnecke dressed as Harry Potters and Hermione Grainger for Trick-or-Treat night in the Lake Addition. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

