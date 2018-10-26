The Hit Men to perform chart-toppers Sunday

Audience members at a concert this weekend at the Holland Theatre will have the chance to travel back in time to the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s by hearing some of the tunes of their youth performed by five musicians and singers who helped make these songs famous.

Tickets for the concert are $25 to $35 and are available at www.thehollandtheatre.org.

The Hit Men will perform a variety of favorite rock and pop songs from those eras during their 7 p.m. Sunday show. They also will share with attendees some behind-the-scenes knowledge of their touring days and backstage stories working with such artists as Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick, Jim Croce and Cat Stevens.

Keyboardist and vocalist Lee Shapiro brought together The Hit Men in November 2010. He previously was the keyboardist and musical director for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and toured the world performing songs like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Sherry and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Shapiro also was the arranger on multi-million sellers Oh, What A Night and Who Loves You and has collaborated with a number of other musicians, including Barry Manilow and Tommy James.

He described the musical quintet’s show as “in a word, fun. … We sell youth.

“The songs are accompanied by video depicting our careers with the royalty of rock ’n roll,” he said this week via e-mail. “We don’t need a script for our show because our stories are true. We lived the experienced first-hand. The Hit Men were there.”

