2016 books balanced; several errors found, but no evidence of intentional wrongdoing

Books are officially closed on the past administration at the Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District, as years’ old financial records are now reconciled.

An audit of the 2016-2017 finances now balances out, board members serving the Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District were told Wednesday in a regular meeting.

Retired Logan County Auditor Mike Yoder said that he’d been working closely with auditors to get the books in order.

There were “several errors,” he said, but indicated no signs of malfeasance. Still, the array of clerical errors took weeks to fix.

For example, one check totaling about $13,000 had been credited twice in backto- back months, the former county auditor said. Another check in the amount of approximately $3,700 had only been input for about $700.

Most of the errors occurred in the fall months of 2016, right about the time of the resignations of the former EMS chief and past board president, according to discussion.

The EMS district board expressed its extreme gratitude to Yoder for his work saving the agency thousands of dollars.

