Trustees, council get look at drone

Unit to help fire, police during crises

Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley talks about the capabilities of a recently purchased drone and the cameras it carries Tuesday outside the Lake Township Trustee Garage, 900 S. Detroit St. The trustees covered the cost of the $22,500 unit and its cameras, batteries and protective case. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bellefontaine’s police and fire departments recently used a Lake Township Trustee gift to purchase a drone and they are gladly sharing the resource with other agencies.

“We’ve already used it to help the (Logan County) sheriff’s office on three occasions,” Police Chief Standley told the trustees Tuesday prior to a demonstration of the drone. “Twice we used it in situations where there were reports of suspects with guns and once to search for a missing person.

“We’re gladly sharing this resource with other agencies and will continue to in the future.”

“This drone is a tremendous resource for us,” Fire Chief Andy Fissel said. “As a fire department, whenever there is a report of missing person, we are tasked with looking for them.

“If we need a helicopter to help cover a large area, there is no guarantee we will get one to come.”

Fissel said the drone with its cameras, including a forward looking infrared unit, can help find a missing adult or child much quicker than sending out safety personnel on foot to search a wide area.

Lake Township provided $22,500 for the drone, cameras, batteries and protective case.

It is capable of flying 60 mph, but most times will be run no faster than 40 mph, Standley said.

The departments have a total of seven Federal Aviation Administration-licensed operators with two more firefighters working on obtaining licenses.

Current battery supplies can keep the drone flying for about 11⁄2 hours, but Standley said the departments plan to purchase more batteries to increase its capability.

Operators have to return the drone to the ground, switch batteries and then take it up. The drone warns operators of low batteries and has the capability to autonomously return to its launch point and land.

The chiefs showed the unit to the Bellefontaine City Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting. They did not put it aloft.

