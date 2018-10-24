Statewide safety grant accepted

Public grant funding to enhance school safety is now getting released to local school districts.

A school safety training grant in the amount of $6,604.85 was accepted Tuesday in a rescheduled regular meeting of the West Liberty-Salem school board.

That allocation is part of more than $12 million in funding directed statewide to public and charter schools, as well as to county boards of developmental disabilities.

Release of those school safety grants was first reported in the Sept. 22 Examiner.

Funds may be used for training for school resource officers, security and safety measures and programs to identify and assist any students who may be struggling with mental health difficulties, according to the office of the Ohio Attorney General.

WL-S administrators and staff have discussed using the funding to implement PAX programming at the school, which is primarily an elementary and middle school initiative that teaches “pro-social behavior,” and “self-regulation,” by, “reinforcing desirable behaviors and inhibiting unwanted behaviors,” according to the Web site, goodbehaviorgame.org.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!