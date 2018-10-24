Riverside discusses district report card

Financial forecast shows 5 years in the black

Riverside Schools Superintendent Scott Mann provided an overview of the district’s state report card during the board of education’s Tuesday evening meeting, highlighting areas of growth for the school following an overhaul of its reading and math curriculum that began last school year.

“I am very encouraged by the growth Riverside has shown this year,” he said. “It is a true testament of how hard our teachers are working.”

“Riverside has shown growth in about every area of the report card. In Achievement, we have shown growth the last two years in a row.

“Last year, we had a B in Progress and this year we achieved an A, and are showing significant growth with our students with disabilities and the lowest 20 percent in achievement.

“Last year we had a D in Gap Closing, and this year we have moved to a B. These two parts of the grade card give a true reflection of how much we have grown academically in just two years.”

