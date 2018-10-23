Piece by piece

Jeremy Heater of Heater Excavating LLC uses a track hoe Monday to bring down a city-owned house along Elm Street. It is part of an almost $110,000 project to clear up and improve land along Sandusky Avenue and west of the Bellefontaine Municipal Building. City leaders have said the land could provide a site for a future city facility. Bellefontaine paid $247,444.73 for five homes, four garages and a former car wash. Just one home remains standing. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)