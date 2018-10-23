Drug court continues to prove worth

Three recent graduates of the Logan County Drug Treatment Court said they were on paths that would have led to jail, prison and death.

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge William T. Goslee holds up a certificate for drug court graduate Jessie Varian at Thursday’s ceremonies in the Logan County Court Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Now clean for nearly two years, they have jobs, cars, families and a support network they believe will help them stay sober.

“The biggest thing is the accountability,” said Stephanie Burk. “I’ve been in and out of rehabilitation and counseling for years but now there is a support network that didn’t exist before.”

Comfortable and growing in her job, she now has peers she can turn to for support while offering her support to others.

Rick Anderson, who was once homeless and sleeping under bridges, and Lacy Grow, also said the court’s 14 months or more of treatment and programming help build a culture of sobriety for them.

Anderson has a full-time job and was able to reconnect with his family. It is the same for Grow.

“I’m able to take care of myself and make right choices,” Grow said.

“I’ve been able to get promotions at work,” Anderson said, “and I’ve been able to get my grandkids back in my life and reconnect with God.”

