National School Bus Safety Week celebrated

Each day that school is in session, Bellefontaine City Schools school buses transport approximately 1,250 students on 17 different routes and travel a total of approximately 1,000 miles daily throughout the district.

School officials highlighted at the Monday evening board of education meeting the efforts of school bus drivers to keep students safe during their commutes in honor of National School Bus Safety Week.

“The first school day interaction that the students have each morning is when they’re greeted by their bus drivers,” Superintendent Brad Hall said. “We appreciate what each of our drivers does to create this safe and welcoming environment for our students.”

Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler offered a proclamation for National School Bus Safety Week, noting that there are a total of 16 Bellefontaine City Schools bus drivers with a combined experience of more than 200 years. He related that Ohio bus drivers rank among the top in the nation for safely transporting students.

