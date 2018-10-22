Dino-sized treat

Chandler Herne, left, takes a piece of candy from a T-Rex dinosaur Sunday during the ring of lights at Blue Jacket Park. The event was open to children kindergarten through second-grade who registered ahead of time and was rescheduled from Saturday night because of inclement weather. Logan County beggars’ night is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Also pictured in Monday's Examiner: Zoe Jervis collects candy Sunday during the ring of lights at Blue Jacket Park. And Kate Myers hands a piece of candy to Serenah Blair assisted by her dad, Cody.

