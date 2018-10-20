A marathon of support

Therapists participating in Sunday’s race in honor of patient champion

Eight therapists from Mary Rutan Hospital Therapy and Sports Medicine have been strapping on their running shoes in recent weeks to train for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus 1/2 Marathon, where they will have the chance to interact with one of their patients who is receiving a special honor at the Sunday race.

Five-year-old Daniel Whitsett of rural DeGraff, who receives physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy at the Bellefontaine center, will be stationed at mile 24 with his family and friends to serve as one of 24 patient champion for the marathon and 1/2 marathon. Daniel, who was born with congenital limb abnormalities and also Pierre Robin sequence, was featured in a Sept. 29 story in the Bellefontaine Examiner.

His therapists at Mary Rutan Hospital Therapy and Sports Medicine are looking forward to giving a high-five to the local kindergarten student along the race course. The 1/2 marathon runners include occupational therapist Anne Stuck; physical therapists Jessica Anders, April Miller, Hannah Hartsel, Julia Hunt and Amy Clapsaddle; and speech therapists Jennifer Dawson and Suzanne Gillespie.

The marathon and 1/2 marathon that benefits Nationwide Children’s Hospital begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at North Bank Park.

“We committed to participate in the Columbus 1/2 Marathon to support Daniel and all of the pediatric patients we provide therapy services to that also have a relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” the local therapists said in an e-mailed statement.

“We appreciate the collaborative relationship we have with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This collaboration facilitates Mary Rutan Hospital Therapy and Sports Medicine in providing our local pediatric patients with superior therapy services right here in Bellefontaine. The Mary Rutan Therapy and Sports Medicine team is proud of all of our patients and their hard work.

“We are excited to see Daniel and his team at Mile 24!”

