Breanne Comer, top right, and Shellie Erwin, dressed as characters from the Ghostbusters movie, share a laugh, while Tim Steinhelfer, dressed as “Slimer”, tries to make his escape during Thursday’s well-attended Downtown Bellefontaine Pumpkin Walk. The trio was part of the Poppy Seed’s display which included a rented replica of the movie’s famous car. Attendees voted by giving a dollar to their favorite participating business. Proceeds from the event benefit the 2 Bite Program at the Logan County Farmer’s Market which educates and supports healthy eating among youths. The Poppy Seed, 110 W. Columbus Ave., claimed the title of best business display for the second straight year at a contest at the Holland Theatre. John and Colleen Bodin and their family, dressed as trolls, won best costume honors. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | T.J. HUBBARD)

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Samantha Jackson, local driver’s education instructor, hands Avah Miller, 10, of Bellefontaine, a homemade popcorn ball.

AND: Mike Staley, with Gangster’s Ristorante in DeGraff which operates the Marketplace Bistro, 130 S. Main St., dressed as a scarecrow.