God’s promise recalled in 150-year celebration

Auburn Avenue Baptist Church is one body of Christ showing no signs of aging.

Auburn Avenue Baptist Church, 216 E. Auburn Ave., celebrates its 150-year anniversary Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

The place of worship celebrates its 150-year anniversary Sunday with a special service conducted at the same location where the church first began at 216 E. Auburn Ave.

“This church has a rich history of faith-based believers that lives on to this day,” said the Rev. Dr. Settle W. Townsend, who has been the pastor of the church for the last nine years.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but this church stands on the shoulders of the giants that came before us and established and sustained us.” Auburn Avenue Baptist traces its roots to January 1868. The original deed was made out to the Colored Baptist Church, which was the given name then, according to church literature.

From the left: Deacon Eddie Scipio, church administrator Marsha Scipio, Lois Hassel, and Rev. Dr. Townsend pose for a photo in the sanctuary of Auburn Avenue Baptist Church.

The first structure of the church was a large, oblong building that extended out to the sidewalk, and an inside corridor heated by a large coal stove in the middle.

In 1909, the church was set on fire, and that front corridor was destroyed, according to church history.

The replaced front hall is the same main entrance used today.

The church has always been able to work through hardship, and come away stronger still. It nearly closed its doors at one point, because of falling church membership.

“The members sought the Lord in prayer and having faith and dedication, decided to hold on,” reads a brochure of church history.

“The doors have always been open,” said Lois Hassel, who was the church clerk for multiple decades, and is called “Mom” by many of the active members today.

“Even when we only had three or four people in here on a Sunday, the doors have always been open.”

