Area needs to prepare for housing boom

More than 450,000 housing units will have to be added to the Central Ohio region by 2050 to meet the anticipated job increase, according to an as-yet unpublished study commissioned by the Building Industry Association.

Building Industry Association’s Executive Director for Central Ohio John Melchi, right, prepares his computer for a presentation today at the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual meeting.

BIA’s Executive Director for Central Ohio John Melchi was the keynote speaker today at the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual meeting and focused on the need for more rental units and homes and the hurdles facing his industry.

“It’s going to come this way,” he said of housing development along the U.S. Route 33 corridor. “Where it stops, we don’t know.

“You want to prepare yourself so that when a developer looks at the (Honda/Transportation Research Center) area, they look west instead of east for a site.”

