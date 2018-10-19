Member recognized for 15 years of service

Ridgemont Board of Education member Jerry Turner was recognized during the board’s Thursday evening meeting for his 15 years of service.

The Ohio School Boards Association also will honor Turner, district officials noted.

In operational matters, members approved the treasurer to seek bids for the sale of two used school buses — a 1998 Blue Bird Transit with 192,000 miles and a 2000 Blue Bird Transit with 222,000 miles.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!