Pathfinders close in on November goal, hope momentum continues

Efforts to raise $25,000 to match a Honda grant are less than $3,000 from the goal and organizers hope money continues to surpass the fundraising target to improve a bicycle path between Bellefontaine and Urbana.

The all-volunteer, non-profit Simon Kenton Pathfinders has received pledges of $22,435 more than a month from the Nov. 30 deadline set by the automaker.

Carmen Scott, a member of the group, said $50,000 would cover the costs of chip-seal paving of four miles of gravel base in Champaign County northward to Logan County.

It will leave about seven miles to connect paved portions here with a network of trails that lead all the way to the Ohio River in the Cincinnati-area.

Scott noted any extra funds raised during the current campaign would enable the Pathfinders to contract for more paving.

Pathfinders includes residents of Logan and Champaign counties dedicated to developing bicycle paths in the area.

Donations can be mailed to: Simon Kenton Pathfinders, P.O. Box 91, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

FRONT PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Riders participate in last year’s annual Simon Kenton Trail ride. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)